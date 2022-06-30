Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Infosys has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Infosys to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Infosys stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

