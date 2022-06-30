Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.77. 183,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 194,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 1,355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,403,458.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Axel Bolte purchased 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

