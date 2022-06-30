InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IPOOF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
