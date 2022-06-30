InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPOOF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

