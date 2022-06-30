Insider Buying: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Purchases £21,850 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) insider Jane Stabile purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,806.53).
Shares of CLIG stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.24) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 374.56 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.11). The company has a market cap of £216.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.11.
About City of London Investment Group (Get Rating)
