Insider Buying: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Buys $47,700.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ EFTR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,487,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
