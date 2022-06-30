Insider Buying: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Buys $47,700.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,487,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

