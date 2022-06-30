Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 183 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($2,009.39).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 141 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,635.60 ($2,006.62).

Shares of LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 900 ($11.04). The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 850 ($10.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.40). The company has a market capitalization of £513.13 million and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.16.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

