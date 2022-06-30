Insider Buying: Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Insider Purchases 13,818 Shares of Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) insider Philip Austin acquired 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £14,923.44 ($18,308.72).

LON ORIT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 108 ($1.32). 239,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.68. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £610.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

