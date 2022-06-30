Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires 24,500 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $594,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,609 shares in the company, valued at $50,669,654.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 227,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $472.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 212.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $994,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $5,327,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.