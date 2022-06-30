Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,958 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,132,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,895,883.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 500,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,852. The firm has a market cap of $536.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.