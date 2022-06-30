Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,958 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,132,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,895,883.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 500,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,852. The firm has a market cap of $536.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
