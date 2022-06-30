Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Buys $34,122.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 24,200 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $18.43.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.