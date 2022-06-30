Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Buys $34,122.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 24,200 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.