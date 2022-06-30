Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,654,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli bought 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.31. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOXX. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

