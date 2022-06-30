Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells 14,600 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDXG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 262,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,568. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.92.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,550,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,616,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

