Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells 4,614 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) Director Paul Wierbicki sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $22,608.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,096 shares in the company, valued at $39,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RSI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 648,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,428. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 20.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 120,390 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

