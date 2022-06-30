Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the May 31st total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 6,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,704. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

