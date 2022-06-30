Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 11.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 58.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 182,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 67,453 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

