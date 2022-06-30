Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in June

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 1,150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.5 days.

IFSPF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

IFSPF traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. Interfor has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

