International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 977,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in International Business Machines by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.