International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Up 166.7% in June

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCO remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.81. International Stem Cell has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.