InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.18

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

