Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Increased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,556,190 shares of company stock valued at $53,349,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,152. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

