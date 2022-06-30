Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,474,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,106,063.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,556,190 shares of company stock worth $53,349,766 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

