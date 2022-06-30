Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.9% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.69 on Thursday, hitting $278.11. 2,239,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,609,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

