Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock traded down $6.89 on Thursday, reaching $282.93. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,085. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.57 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.04.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

