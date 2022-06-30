Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,710,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,500,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 994.3% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

