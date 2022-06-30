Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

