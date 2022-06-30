Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in 3M by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average is $154.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

