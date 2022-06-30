Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.55. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

