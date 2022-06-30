Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $618,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $8.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.29. 21,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.00. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

