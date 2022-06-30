Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 141,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,545,232. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

