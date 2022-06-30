Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 267 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 43,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897,781. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

