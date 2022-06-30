Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $171.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.41 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

