Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

NASDAQ:SIGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 22,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $808.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.45.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 109,042 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

