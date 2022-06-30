Investors Purchase High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 129,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,517. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

