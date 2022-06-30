IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.20

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 680195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 147 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £722.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

In other IP Group news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04), for a total value of £29,014.75 ($35,596.55).

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

