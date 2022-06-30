iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.77

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 1146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $982.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iRobot by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

