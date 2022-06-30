iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Trimmed by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,641 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 13.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,712,000 after buying an additional 143,708 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 23,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,150. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.

