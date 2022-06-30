iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAGG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $49.56 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.