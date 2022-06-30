iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,546 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,921,577 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19.

