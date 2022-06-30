iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

