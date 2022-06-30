iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
