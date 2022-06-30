iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

