iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 361.6% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,516. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.