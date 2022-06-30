iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 361.6% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,516. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

