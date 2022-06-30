iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
IBTH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 3,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,129. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.
