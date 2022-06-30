iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $30.49.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Get Rating ) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.