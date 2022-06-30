iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $30.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
