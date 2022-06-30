iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 1,037,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,408,641. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

