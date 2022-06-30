iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

