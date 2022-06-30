iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $228.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

