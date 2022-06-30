iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Boosted by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

