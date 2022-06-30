iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

