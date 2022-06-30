IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.15. Approximately 61,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 147,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of C$331.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.98.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.