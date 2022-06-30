Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IZOZF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,540. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
